Club celebrates century of motorsport

Hiab crane operator Greg McLeod shows volunteers how to sling up a racecar before it is lifted on to the recovery truck. PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON

The Southland Sports Car Club will celebrate a major milestone in October when the club marks 75 years of motorsport in Southland.

All past and present members, volunteers and supporters are invited to join the club in its celebrations which will be held in Invercargill on Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28.

The celebrations will start with a meet and greet at the clubrooms at Teretonga Park on Friday, where registration packs can be collected, photos and a slide show will be on display and a cash bar and nibbles will be available.

During the evening, the latest chapter of the club’s history will be launched in a book covering 2007-2022, complementing previous books on the club’s history – Teretonga 25, 40 Sporting Years and Going Round In Circles.

Saturday will be a very full day, starting at 8.30am at Teretonga Park.

Late arrivals will be able to pick up their registration packs while a Standing quarter will be held throughout the morning with an estimated start of 9.30am.

A barbecue lunch will follow and then circuit laps will be held from about 1.30pm. Throughout the day a display of members’ race cars from yesteryear will also be held.

The focus will move to the Ascot Park Hotel in Invercargill later that evening with a celebration dinner and entertainment from 6.30pm with a cash bar. Any inquiries regarding the celebrations can be directed to Wendy Jenks – 0272 051 080 or brucejenks1@gmail.com or the Southland Sports Car Club Office – 03 213 0522 or info@teretonga.org.nz

Registration forms will be available on the www.teretonga.org.nz website soon.

- By Lindsay Beer