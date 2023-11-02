Collection a celebration of Southlanders

Artwork from a 2021 He Waka Tuia exhibition. PHOTO: ODT FILES

He Waka Tuia is returning to its roots with its latest exhibition

Staff have chosen 84 works from the Invercargill Public Art Gallery (IPAG) collection to go on display at the shared art space before they are moved to the Tisbury storage facility, which is being built as part of Project 1225.

He Waka Tuia and Invercargill Gallery manager Sarah Brown said the new exhibition was a celebration of the IPAG collection.

The collection had been stored at the library since it was moved from its original home in Anderson House.

"We wanted to celebrate the talented people who have come from Southland with this show, hence the name. All the art is by Southlanders, for Southlanders, of Southland.

"It’s a good reminder that this collection is still here and we know how much it is appreciated by our community."

There will be a selection of paint, mixed media, and sculptures on display.

"Visitors may recognise some local names, famous portraits, and familiar scenes lining the walls in this exhibition.

"These portraits pay homage to the people who have contributed so much to our cultural tapestry, ensuring their legacies endure for generations to come."

This would be the last chance to view the IPAG collection for a while before it was carefully packed and moved to the Tisbury storage facility.

Several other events, including floor talks and children’s activities. LOCAL: By|For|Of will run at the gallery on the corner of Don and Kelvin Sts until December 10.