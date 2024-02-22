Colourful open day planned

PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Makarewa Playcentre mates Cohan Garvey, 3, and Mitchell Hawkes, 4, have fun painting their hands in vivid colours while Ryan Hawkes, 1, ventures off behind them to see what else he can turn his hands to.

Makarewa Playcentre is holding a colourful carnival open day next week.

Makarewa Playcentre spokeswoman Jackie Hawkes said there would be two hours of free games and play to get people in the know of what playcentre was all about.

Littlies aged 0 to 5 were welcome to enjoy the bouncy castle, messy play, face painting, crafts and a colouring-in competition, she said.

■ Makarewa Playcentre carnival open day, Wednesday, February 28, 10am-noon, 63 Flora Rd East.

- By Nina Tapu