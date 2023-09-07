Community project founder recognised

Maddison and Donagh Booth in January. PHOTO: FILE

A load of old Crocs would be Maddison Booth’s idea of the perfect treasure — the type of treasure she willingly shares with whoever needs it.

The Southland Girls’ High School pupil, who had been redistributing thousands of pairs of pre-loved footwear to Southland residents since January 2022, has made it to the semi-finals of the New Zealand Impact Awards.

Maddison, who started the community project alongside her mother, Donagh, was nominated in the Local Awards division, which aimed to celebrate young people who were making a difference in their local community.

Her top-10 semi-final placing was announced on August 17, with the top five finalists being announced on September 13.

Under the Local Awards division, all five finalists would receive an award, she said.

"It’s not just one, it’s all five, which is cool."

An email request for more information about the community-focused initiative was the first she knew of her nomination which pitted her against 200 young competitors aged 18 years and over.

"It’s pretty crazy, especially when it was done by someone I have no idea who it was, but being in the top 10 is pretty special."

She had decided if she made the final cut she would travel to Wellington for the November 11 awards ceremony.

The Shoe Booth initiative had been so well received in Invercargill since its inception, the vision has expanded to include The Formal Booth which freely loaned men’s and women’s formalwear to offset hefty expenses the March to August school ball season could incur.

Formal suits and evening dresses were donated for young people to use for free.

The formal-wear concept had already proven to be a popular concept with Southland senior school pupils, she said.

Maddison aimed to continue expanding the original vision with other re-usable, or recyclable goods.

"There’s a lot more coming up where we would like to branch out further."

Providing everything went to plan, the future would include new ideas to develop the Youth Booth — a CBD-based youth hub where shoes and formal-wear could also be housed, she said.

"We’ve got heaps of big ideas. It’s just starting small."

A business plan was in development but the next big item would be securing a van.

Transporting all the goods to and from Pop-Up sites had become quite a challenge.

She believed a van to transport everything had become paramount if she was ever going to have the ability to expand her operations, she said.

Inspiring Stories is a registered charity which aims to help young people realise their potential to change the world through creating an inclusive and sustainable future.

- By Toni McDonald