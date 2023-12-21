Community shows Christmas spirit

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Family Works Christmas hamper co-ordinator Tammy Honotapu (left) and helper Sharon Wishart celebrate the generosity of individuals, community organisations and businesses who have donated towards Family Works’ annual Christmas hamper appeal.

Thanks to the support, 52 hampers will be provided to families supported by Family Works who are in need this Christmas.

Family Works director Judith McInerney thanked the Southland community for their support.

“This will assist many of our families who would otherwise have struggled to have a lovely Christmas with their children.

"Your generosity is what the Christmas spirit is truly about,” she said.