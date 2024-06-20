Competition novice wins fancy bantam title

Frances Russell’s black Australorp bantam Stranger won the fancy bantam in show title at the Invercargill Poultry and Pigeon Club Show last weekend. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

There was plenty to crow about at the Invercargill Poultry and Pigeon Club Show last weekend.

For bantam breeder Frances Russell, winning two first prizes with her feathered friends was a welcome surprise.

"I’m a novice in this competition.

"I’ve only been competing for three years."

One of her hens, Starlight, won first prize for the white leghorn bantam section.

Her other entrant, a black Australorp named Stranger, won the fancy bantam in show title, as well as a South Island championship certificate.

The self-proclaimed "newbie" did not even realise she had won a coveted South Island championship certificate until she was being interviewed.

"Only the best of all the bantams get to be perched up here," she said.

The poultry farmer from Ryal Bush was "chuffed" by her win, and was proud the cockerels she had entered into other shows in Milton and Dunedin had continued her winning streak.

"You’ve got to have them well-fed.

"I bring them in 10 days before the show, leave them in their cages and put them in the woolshed.

"The tail is their lovely feature."

Mrs Russell said the chooks were judged on their size, cleanliness and good combs, and she was very particular with washing the white birds because the feathers all needed to be settled by the competition day.

Invercargill Poultry and Pigeon Club life member Jill Maxwell-Strang said there were more than 600 entries, from 35 exhibitors this year at the Kennington Kennel Club.

About 200 people came to see the poultry and pigeons of all different sizes, shapes and varieties, entered into nine different sections.

"This is a fun competition for the whole family," she said.

"Older people enter their chooks because it’s a hobby that keeps them active and the birds are good company.

"The birds are easy to look after and kids like the silkie ones, especially because of their beautiful, soft feathers."

For veterans of the club, the show was not so much about winning prizes, but attending the event to reunite with friends and making new acquaintances from other places.

Ms Maxwell-Strang said members did not take it too seriously.

"It’s mainly about getting people together and having a great time.

"We do raffles and people can come and order birds as well as buy eggs off you."

- By Nina Tapu