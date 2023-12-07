Consent big boost for oyster festival

Consent has been issued for the demolition of the Club Hotel in Bluff. PHOTO: FILE

A date has been set for next year’s Bluff Oyster & Food Festival but plenty of work will need to be done to get the gates open.

The Bluff Oyster & Food Festival Trust was awarded consent late on Friday to demolish the Club Hotel, which should allow the festival to go ahead.

Trust committee member Kylie Fowler said May 25 had been set for the festival and she was confident if everything went right and everyone did their job properly, the festival could go ahead.

This year’s festival did not happen because of risks associated with the neighbouring Club Hotel.

The hotel was in a poor condition and the trust wanted to knock it down. This was opposed by the Invercargill City Council, which had concerns over the loss of heritage values and landscaping.

A resource consent hearing took place in front of a commissioner last month and a decision, which allowed the demolition to go ahead with conditions, was released on Friday.

The trust immediately applied to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to have road controls on State Highway 1 in Bluff to allow for the demolition.

Mrs Fowler said Waka Kotahi needed 42 days’ notice before closing a road so the trust had to get in early.

The trust had plenty of experience within its ranks and knew what to do to get the festival ready to go, she said.

"We don’t have to actually be on the grounds of the festival until two weeks before the day. Prior to that we can work away from there.

"When we were threatened with it going into Invercargill we had a meeting in late December to put on a festival in late May. We were total novices then but we managed to get it done.

"We have more than 10 years’ experience in doing this."

The issue might be with the many bureaucrats who needed many plans approved before giving the go-ahead, Mrs Fowler said.

"It is like herding cats at times, with all these plans we have to do ... but this has to be urgent."

She said the conditions imposed by independent commissioner Paula Costello were very similar to what the trust had wanted.

Many people did not realise how dangerous and how bad a condition the hotel was in.

It was costing the trust $10,000 a year to "do nothing" in keeping the hotel standing when the trust wanted to knock it down. The hearing cost the trust $25,000, Mrs Fowler said.

The council declined to comment on whether it would appeal the decision.

Appeals must be lodged by January 12.

There were 24 submissions to the hearing with no-one opposed to the demolition.