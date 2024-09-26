Conservation: Feathered friends who need a hand

The pukunui/Southern NZ dotterel was one of the species competing for bird of the year. PHOTO: BRUCE McKINLEY/ SUPPLIED

The recent Bird of the Year competition brings a lot of fun, while also bringing attention to the serious plight of many of our native birds.

We were thrilled to see the hoiho take this year’s title — these unique penguins must be looked after now more than ever, so this attention will be welcomed! Despite the hard work of conservationists lots of our native birds are doing worse than ever before, so it is fitting to take the time to consider how we might help.

On a lighter note, we asked some of our board members to tell us one of the birds they voted for and why:

Conservation board chairwoman Shona Sangster pictured a couple of albatrosses in their breeding ground. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Toroa/ Antipodean albatross. My top bird because I’ve been lucky enough to see them in their breeding grounds. Noble and graceful in the air, they are endearing buffoons on land. Critically endangered and in dire need of help. The story of their devotion to their mates is both touching and tragic. All the feels!

Keith McRobie: Yellow-eyed penguin or hoiho. I recently had the chance to observe one of the world’s rarest penguins playing in the surf at the penguin hide at the Nuggets. It seemed to be an alpha male, given his bold behaviour, venturing on to the rocks to bask in the sun. Unfortunately, these penguins are experiencing a significant decline along Otago and Southland coasts.

Alex McCrossin: Mohua/yellowhead. A joyful sight and sound in South Island forests when you are lucky enough to find them. Bouncing through the rimu and totara, they lift my spirit when they catch my eye with their almost unnatural sulphur yellow. A cheerful reason to keep working on predator management.

Jerrie Valli: Kākāpō. Such an amazing and beautiful bird with a unique nature and an incredible history! While they remain critically endangered, the kākāpō recovery mahi happening within the Department of Conservation is outstanding — and inspiring.

Alison Broad: Tawaki/Fiordland crested penguin. I’ve always loved the tawaki with their funky beetling ‘‘eyebrows’’. It is a major highlight of any visit to the Fiordland coast if we get to see these amazing birds in their home patch. It would be a welcome change to see their population start to increase rather than the decline of recent decades.

Jennifer McGirr: Kōkā/South Island kōkako. Last officially spotted in 1967, the South Island kōkako was declared extinct until an accepted sighting in 2007. I like to hold on to the notion that the kōkā is still out there somewhere in the depths of the South Island forest.

And we do hope that, like us, every other proud southerner voted for the pukunui/Southern NZ dotterel. Championed by the Southland Stags and Fat Bastard’s Pies, they are the true local underbird. If it were under a first past the post voting system, the southern dotterel would have been in the top 10 and the top shorebird, so we’ll take that! With only 101 birds left, even if you didn’t vote for them, we would strongly encourage you to look into these birds and their future a little closer and take action to support them, if you can.

- By Southland Conservation Board chairwoman Shona Sangster