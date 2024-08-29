Crosbie looks to continue momentum in F4 US Championship

Alex Crosbie of Invercargill with the Omologato award for his outstanding weekend at the last round. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Invercargill racing driver Alex Crosbie travels to Canada this week to take part in the penultimate round the F4 US Championship at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, Ontario. Crosbie returns for the round after his best showing of the championship at New Jersey Motorsports Park last month.

After some bad luck at the early rounds, Crosbie had a consistent and successful outing in New Jersey, taking his first win in the championship along with two second placings. That has propelled him to third place in the championship, just three points behind Australian Daniel Quimby in second. Another Australian, Nicholas Stati, leads the championship points. Crosbie also received the series’ Omologato Award for his outstanding weekend at the last round, securing the 17-year-old an Omologato timepiece.

Commuting from his home in New Zealand for the championship, Crosbie has once again spent the time between rounds learning the layout of the 2.459 mile, ten turn, road course on the simulator and by watching video footage of the circuit. The track is an historic one, having been the venue for the Canadian F1 Grand Prix many years ago and it also hosted Can-Am racing when Kiwis Bruce McLaren and Denny Hulme were prominent.

"It has a long back straight and looks pretty fast with lots of passing opportunities," said Alex from his home before departing for Canada. After a good round last time out Crosbie says, "I’m definitely looking for more points after a good haul at the last round. It would be good to continue the momentum."

The format for this weekend’s round sees competitors in their Ligier JS F422 chassis receive three 30-minute test sessions on Thursday (local time) before a 30-minute practise followed by a qualifying session of 25 minutes on Friday.

In a slight change of format at this round the first two races of the weekend take place on Saturday (local time) before the third and final race of the round is held on Sunday morning.

Alex competes in the F4 US Championship with Crosslink / Kiwi Motorsport and his American campaign is supported by Golden Homes in the Southern Lakes. He acknowledges the support of his parents for his racing and appreciates all those watching and supporting his efforts back home in New Zealand during his campaign.