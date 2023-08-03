Cry for help answered

Members of the public have answered a desperate cry for help from the city’s charity opportunity shops.

Some of the city shops have been desperate for volunteers to help with the many tasks associated with running a charity-based shop.

Hato Hone St John retail store manager Shirley Rumler said the shop had been desperate for help a month ago, but things had turned around quickly.

Volunteers came from all walks of life. Sometimes extended family members wanted to show their appreciation for the assistance and kindness of ambulance staff during an emergency.

Some unemployed young people had also stepped up to help and were able to go through a retail course through the shop.

"It’s something that also looks good on their CVs

... I’m always willing to take on anybody and everybody," she said.

However, there was still a shortage of drivers to do pick-ups and deliveries, which involved a bit of heavy lifting.

Drivers could be flexible and just needed 24 hours’ notice of a pick-up or delivery, Mrs Rumler said.

Hospice Southland chief executive Dr Flora Gilkison said while they had good volunteers, their shops were always looking for more.

Winter illness often affected staff levels.

Hospice shop managers often looked for groups that worked well together.

"It is a bit of mixing up to get the right team.

"Once they do volunteer they love it — it’s hard to stop them on weekends," Dr Gilkison said.

SPCA Spey St shop manager Zivannah Otto said their organisation was struggling for volunteers.

Staffing levels never recovered after the pandemic, she said.

The store had only about 10 regular volunteers but would prefer two people on at all times.

"We get people who then have to work by themselves, which isn’t ideal. It makes it difficult to go and do deliveries and pick up donations."

She often resorted to doing tasks away from the shop outside shop hours.

It helped when people were able to drop off or pick up items themselves, Miss Otto said.

Salvation Army Family Store manager Tania Johnston said the shop did not get as many volunteers as it used to.

"We personally here have a really good set of volunteers. We couldn’t do our job without them.

"While we have a good amount right now, it hasn’t always been like that."

She believed fewer people were available as more people were staying in the workforce such as young mothers.

Most of the store’s volunteers were now retired people, Ms Johnston said.

- Toni McDonald