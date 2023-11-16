Day of remembrance

PHOTO: TONI McDONALD

Past and present members of New Zealand’s army, navy and air force turned out under brilliant blue skies on Armistice Day on Saturday.

The remembrance service, held at Invercargill’s South City war memorial, was attended by about 50 people including returned servicemen and women and members of the public.

Wreaths were laid by the tri-services of the New Zealand defence force as well as veterans and family members.

Armistice Day is recognised each year on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, after an armistice was signed between Germany and the allies agreeing to end hostilities on the Western front in 1918 during World War 1.

Despite hostilities continuing in other regions, the armistice was the first step to the end of the war.