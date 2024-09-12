De Groot set to return for Stags clash

De Groot playing for the Southland Stags in 2018. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The SBS Bank Southland Stags are excited to announce Ethan de Groot is set to be named in the team to face Canterbury at Rugby Park tomorrow at 7.05pm.

De Groot’s inclusion in the match day squad was pending his successful completion of one final training session yesterday, where he was needing to demonstrate he had fully recovered from a neck injury sustained last month.

This game will be particularly special for de Groot as it marks his first appearance for Southland in the Bunnings NPC since being selected for the All Blacks in 2021.

Fans will also be thrilled by the prospect of a Gore front row, with de Groot likely to be joining forces with Jack Taylor and Morgan Mitchell up front in the game.

The historic rivalry between Canterbury and Southland is expected to enhance the atmosphere, and de Groot’s return is sure to add to the excitement.

With over 11,000 spectators having attended the first two home games of the season, the Stags are hopeful this clash will attract another great crowd.

Southland Stags supporters are eagerly awaiting the match and the opportunity to see de Groot back in action.

Stay tuned for further updates and details leading up to the game, with the Stags team named at 2pm today.