Despite successful season, Queens Park playing for pride

The Southern Premier League has had mixed results for Queens Park.

The men’s team are playing for pride after trailing off challenging for second place. Despite what may be a possible seventh or eighth place finish, the season has been successful for Park. To achieve 20 points, a good haul in the early opening rounds, made for a comfortable season, but there will be disappointment not to have maintained their form heading into the latter stages of the season. Form dipped as Park lost several first team players to injury, including talismanic captain Ryo Okuyama.

Any injuries at that level are testing, but to lose so many at the same time as well as dealing with longer-term injuries to both George and Nick Edwards, was always going to be a tough call, but the impressive preseason form meant Park was not in trouble despite the resulting run of losses. Park entertain league winner Mosgiel in their penultimate league fixture, hoping to end the season on a high.

On the flip side, the Park women head into a league decider against Dunedin City Royals, whose recent form has seen them slip out of contention, requiring a win over Park by eight goals which seems unlikely.

Such a scenario, of course, would apply only if Green Island fail to win at Roslyn. For Park, however, their fate is in their hands. A draw against Royals would probably be enough to take the title, as Green Island and University are unlikely to win by the required 11 and 10 goals, respectively, to surpass Park’s superior goal difference. A win would see Park lift the title. For all Queens Park AFC, this is the game of the day.

Old Boys have the chance to finish second in the Fletcher Cup if they can better Northern’s results in their final two fixtures., As the next-placed Fletcher Cup team eligible for promotion to the SPL, they must first prove they are the best league team in Invercargill before playing a playoff game against SPL basement dwellers Queenstown FC.

To do this, Old Boys must face Donald Gray winner Queens Park. If Old Boys win, they proceed to the playoff with Queenstown. As Park is already in the SPL, a win for them would only give them bragging rights, and Queenstown would get a reprieve and retain its SPL Status.

- By Chris Montgomery