Dinner to honour new tradespeople

Jeans, high-viz vests and hard hats will all be safely stowed away as the glad-rags take their place when Southland steps up to celebrate its 2023 graduated tradespeople who have opted to work in Southland at the annual TradeQual celebration dinner.

Southland Business Chamber events manager Leanne Humphrey says it will be a wonderful night where apprentices can celebrate the hard mahi they have done to earn their qualifications.

The apprentices won’t be celebrating on their own.

They will be joined by the region’s mayors, who will be presenting the recognition certificates, as well as friends, whanau, employers and trade-support organisations.

"The night is all about celebrating the people who have opted to remain in our province and to contribute to our city and towns in a positive and practical way after achieving their qualifications.

"We have such an incredible range of industries represented. It is not just all the construction industry trades, but all forms of farming — including agri-, avi- and aqua-culture, transport, logistics, civil engineering, telecoms, forestry and other primary industry players.

"It will be a real night of celebration. We are expecting about 200 people to turn up to the Ascot Park Hotel for a three-course meal on October 26."

Mrs Humphrey says she is expecting everyone to have a great night with guest speaker and multi-brand ambassador Peter Wolfkamp from the television programme The Block NZ, who has had a life-long passion for building and DIY.

As a licensed building practitioner, Wolfkamp freely shares his expertise through his Sunday morning Newstalk ZB radio show and his Resident Builder website.

"Peter is someone who is passionate about being a tradie and takes his engagement with the trade sector seriously. We are expecting some entertaining insights from him.

"There will also be a panel discussion where people will be able to ask some Southland Stags how they manage to balance a professional sports career while maintaining a trade one."

She says the balance is not an easy one to achieve.

"But I understand employers often like the sports people as staff members because they already understand team concepts, good leadership and great work ethics which are all very important to employers."

Motor Industry Training Organisation Southland spokesperson said Te Pūkenga apprentices and trainees put significant effort into completing their qualifications while working full-time so it’s great that their achievement is acknowledged by the Southland community, alongside their whānau, work colleagues and training advisers.

NB: Ticket sales for the TradeQual celebration dinner closed last Friday.