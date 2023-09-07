Divide between intent, action

Great South Photo - Reflection in pond near Kingston. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southland's regional development agency, Great South, has come under fire in a damning report.

The report, by Invercargill City Council strategy and policy manager Rhiannon Suter, said Great South’s activities were out of alignment with its statement of intent.

The report, produced on August 15 for a public-excluded meeting on August 22, was released under the Official Information Act last week.

It stated work was needed between the joint shareholders committee and the council to prepare for the long-term plan to bring Great South’s purpose into alignment with its activities.

Its initial key performance indicators (KPIs) had moved away from those previously agreed to.

Great South is a joint regional development unit financed by Southland’s four councils: Invercargill City, Gore and Southland District councils and Environment Southland.

Its constitution describes its activities as regional, economic, business and tourism development. But in its misalignment, it reported on regional development leadership, regional promotion, business support and diversification and Net Zero Southland instead.

Without the link between its activities, KPIs and financials, it was no longer possible to track how council investment was being spent and what impact it was making.

Both NZ Space Ops and Great South are required to provide a statement of intent to the committee each year for the following three years.

But legally required financial information was missing from the draft statements provided in March.

It was expected the committee would be discussing Great South performance measures at its next meeting.

Great South chairman Ian Collier has been invited to explain to the Invercargill City Council how New Zealand Functional Foods, a company founded by Great South, was building an oat milk factory in Canterbury that was originally earmarked for Southland. Great South had been working on the oat milk factory project for more than a decade.

Invercargill city councillor Ian Pottinger filed a notice of motion with council last week stating the agency had breached its "no surprises" policy and "transparency and accountability to the public" assurance outlined in the organisation’s statement of intent.

Great South chief executive Chami Abeysinghe was not available for comment.

Cr Ria Bond said she had been unable to read the report yet as she had been away on leave.

She wanted to wait until Mr Collier had an opportunity to present his case to council before making any comment on Great South’s performance, especially in regard to the oat milk factory decision.

"We need them at the table and hold them to account because that’s what the public expect us to do."

- By Toni McDonald