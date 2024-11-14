Dream realised for young rugby player

Invercargill rugby player Amelia Everett’s dream came true when she got shoulder to shoulder with her rugby hero Sam Whitelock at Paper Plus Invercargill last week. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Southland student Amelia Everett dreamed of becoming a rugby player after seeing Samuel Whitelock play in the 2011 World Cup.

She also dreamed of one day meeting the All Black legend.

Last Wednesday, the Invercargill Blues player’s dream came true when she got to meet the man who inspired her to take up the sport at his View from the Second Row book signing at Paper Plus.

"Mum and Dad took me to watch the Rugby World Cup final at the cinema when I was about 5," she said.

"It felt so cool because he was part of the team and has been one of my idols that I’ve looked up to since I was little."

Amelia took up the sport as a 5-year-old after watching Whitelock play in the Rugby World Cup winning clash against Australia.

The now 17-year-old plays for several teams including South, under 18s and her school metro team.

The teen was inspired by Whitelock’s athleticism as a lofty sportsman.

Whitelock was humbled by the youngster’s journey in becoming a rugby player and embraced the opportunity to connect with more of the Southland community.

"It’s been really humbling and really cool," he said.

"It’s really nice to have spent some time with very similar people here, because we’re all farming people and Southland does have that massive rural feel to it."

The most-capped All Black in history was grateful to have been able to "have a bit of a yarn" with locals and just be "Sam the son, the brother, the father, and not Sam the rugby player".

"So much goes into what we do as people, and being a rugby player is no different to working in any area," Whitelock said.

"There’s so many things that make up who that person is, and rugby’s been a massive part of my life, but it doesn’t define who I am."

Not having to wear the black jersey any more was "weird" but it meant he could look at life for himself and his whanau beyond the footy field, he said.

"I’ll always love spending that time and working out what makes people tick, and whether that person is 95 or 5 years old, everyone has different things going on.

"Sport is just one of those things that connects all of us."