Driving into a decade of giving

Gearing up for tonight’s Harcourts Southland Foodbank Drive are (from left) Harcourts manager Wayne Ellis, Southland Foodbank Charitable Trust founding trustee Peter Swain, organiser Ron Maynard and trustee David Walker. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

The Harcourts Southland Foodbank Drive is marking 10 years of collecting kai for the community.

A cavalcade of vehicles will collect non-perishable goods from Invercargill homes tonight, picking up items that are clearly visible from the street and placed close to their mailboxes.

Harcourts manager and foodbank drive event organiser Wayne Ellis said 100 volunteers would help out.

"The fire service, the police, St John, Red Cross — they will all be there," he said.

Southland Foodbank Charitable Trust founding trustee Peter Swain said: "We’ve got good volunteers, we’ve got good trustees and we’ve got the support of Wayne and his team out there and all the other organisations."

The foodbank stalwart has been with the organisation for 33 years and has seen firsthand the impact of the foodbank drives on the community.

"We used to get a lot of families, married couples.

"Now we’re getting a lot of single-parent families and we also get a lot of pensioners now," Mr Swain said.

The community is encouraged to place a food item by their mailbox by 6pm tonight for the collection drive which runs until 8pm.

"We’re just praying for a fine day.

"After the event, when we drop food off, as long as we leave and they’re smiling, we’re happy," he said.

Harcourts and the Southland Foodbank Charitable Trust were proud of the relationships they had built over the years and the supporters who had continued to offer help.