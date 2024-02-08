Early injury curtails hopes of any Masters Games glory

My ankle is a funny colour and my ribs hurt. The former, a result of playing, the latter from the laughter had on what was a fantastic trip to the 2024 New Zealand Masters Games in Dunedin.

It all started with a hearty meal at Crafty’s where the Porkie Pig burger set me up for the day. Although, I think there was perhaps something Freudian about my choice there.

We were joined in Dunedin by a four-strong Canterbury crew led by former Invercargilite, Dave Price, who eventually broke his Masters duck, grabbing a goal for the over-50s, who were inarguably the team of the tournament out of the two squads that went up,

"The other team", the over-45s, were not so impressive, managing to see out the tournament without recording a win, despite being 2-0 up in a game and managing to snatch a draw from the jaws of victory.

However, it wasn’t all doom and gloom. Performances were praised and ridiculed in equal measure as we chewed the fat before, during and after each game.

Frank O’Boyle won player of the tournament for the over-45s, keeping their goals-against tally respectable by pulling off some magnificent saves. I was perhaps the biggest liability of the tournament, getting injured in the first game, a little short of match fitness, and I certainly won’t be allowed to take corners again.

For the over-50s, picking a player of the tournament was not as easy as there were too many candidates to choose from.

Chris Hollingworth’s hat-trick was applauded but that was eclipsed by the performance of Lyall Halder whose powerful header from a pinpoint Graeme Robertson cross had the crowd on their feet.

All-in-all, a fantastic weekend was had by everyone, and I would like to thank Bob Christie Ltd and Allan Contracting for supporting the squads.

I should also mention the women’s teams from Wyndham and Invercargill who had a better tournament than the men, both coming away with medals. But ladies, we brought salads.

- By Chris Montgomery