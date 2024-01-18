Entertainment for everyone

Ford muscle cars like this pair of 1959 and 1960 Thunderbirds owned by Neil McCormack and his sister Noela are typical of exhibits at Crank Up.

Edendale Vintage Machinery Club will once again hold its 36th annual Crank Up on the weekend of January 27-28.

This year, the club is celebrating the Ford Motor Company as a main theme. Members of the public are welcome to take part in the weekend by bringing their pre-year 2000 Ford cars, trucks and tractors to Edendale and park them for display and take part in the various parades.

Sixty years of the Ford Mustang’s continuous production will also be marked, which has seen the model evolve and become Ford’s longest produced model.

A special attraction at Crank Up will be the Southern Tractor Pull Club’s demonstration and competition. The public are welcome to bring their tractors and try them against others or even just to try them out for self-satisfaction of their abilities.

Other entertainment will include helicopter rides, country music, wood chopping, children’s entertainment, dog agility displays, live and static machinery displays and novelty tractor events.

Another great attraction at Crank Up will be the food and craft stalls which vendors display and sell all manner of crafts and wares as well as a good variety of foods.

The entertainment starts from 10am both days. Admission to the event is $20 per adult with free entry for children under 16 years old.

