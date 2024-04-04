Environmental view: Have your say on how we tackle the challenges on our horizon

Wilma Falconer

Environment Southland’s 2024-34 long-term plan is an important instrument that outlines our strategy and investment plans for the next 10 years and beyond for our communities.

The long-term plan consultation document, "Investing in Southland Whakangao Ki Murihiku", is out now.

This publication provides the platform for a collaborative approach to Murihiku-Southland’s future.

I urge everyone in our region to have their say on how we tackle the challenges on our horizon.

Submissions don’t need to be long, and there are lots of ways to have your say including written, online, audio and video options.

One of the council’s major proposals addresses the ongoing need for greater investment in flood protection.

Our region has an extensive network of flood protection infrastructure, including more than 500km of stop banks.

It is a vital asset that protects the lives and livelihoods of thousands of Southlanders.

A changing climate with more severe and enduring events, coupled with ageing infrastructure, may result in a reduced level of protection, if there is no additional investment.

Another key consultation is a proposal to change the way the council rates.

At the moment, our rating system is complicated and council wants to make the process simpler and more equitable.

More information about these matters, and all supporting documentation, is available on the Environment Southland website.

Have your say and let us know what you think of the proposals.

Submissions can be made until May 6.— Wilma Falconer is the chief executive of Environment Southland