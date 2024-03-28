Evergreens softballers claim title on home turf

Southland Women’s Evergreens softball player Erin Howes comes up for a catch and nails it.

If Southland Women’s Evergreens softball players turned up to work on Monday with croaky voices, it’s because they were celebrating their win at the 40th National Women’s Evergreens softball tournament in Invercargill at the weekend.

Southland went to battle Hawke’s Bay in the final, hoping to claim a win after losing to their northern sisters last year.

They did so in style, coming out on top with a 13-9 win.

Southland pitcher Nic Leonard took a stunning catch to end the game.

Southland had three former New Zealand representatives on the diamond while Hawke’s Bay boasted five former New Zealand players on their team.

Twelve teams travelled across Aotearoa to compete in the national softball tournament which kicked off at the Pirates Old Boys grounds on Saturday and continued playing into Sunday at the Southland Softball Association grounds.

Otago and Wellington played for third and fourth, with Otago making a great comeback from being down 2-11 then fighting back to win 12-11.

"The tournament went very well; all players spoke highly of the tournament organisation and facilities," Southland Women's’ Evergreens Softball tournament organising committee secretary Penney Dunckley said.

Umpires came from Wellington and Southland.

The matches were supported by a great number of spectators who travelled from near and far to cheer on their team.

Southland Women’s Evergreens consisted of players who are over 35 years old and included those who take part in the Masters games.

- By Nina Tapu