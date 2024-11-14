Family guides new arrivals

When a former refugee arrives in the city, often everything they have to start a new life is packed in their bags.

But Invercargill’s Red Cross volunteer Jasmin White said from that point, New Zealand Red Cross volunteers would make the transition journey alongside them for the next few months.

Ms White and her 13-year-old son Lucas have supported five former refugee families and have never missed an airport meet and greet.

She began volunteering in 2021 after reading a news article about arriving families. Lucas liked the idea of learning about different cultures and wanted to sign up but had not yet reached the volunteer minimum threshold age of 16.

Before a family arrived they established a home with basic furniture and homeware, then would head to the airport to greet the family.

NZ Red Cross communications adviser Jemima Sherpa said former refugees often arrived with very little after long and uncertain journeys.

The Whites particularly liked to prepare little welcome bags with toys, books and clothing for arriving children, she said.

Each family had a small team to offer volunteer support. ‘‘You have other volunteers, as well as all the Red Cross people behind you, and if you have a problem or a question, someone will know the answer.’’

During the first few months in the city, volunteers would introduce the new Kiwis to things like the city’s supermarkets and transport system, and how to enrol with schools and medical services.

The Red Cross team tended to match Ms White with families with children — especially if there was a boy Lucas’ age.

Lucas had also taught some children how to ride a bike as well as picking up new words from other languages.

They also introduced families to fun activities.

‘‘Lucas knew all the park’s good spots.’’

‘‘Queens Park is always a hit,’’ Ms White said.

Congolese migrant, 18-year-old Angelina Rose (not her real name), arrived with four other family members last month and said having volunteers waiting and ready to help was ‘‘the best experience ever’’.

She recently visited Queens Park with the Whites.

‘‘I was acting like a 7-year-old,’’ she said.

Ms White said it was not a one-way experience as they also had the pleasure to learn about the arriving families and their cultures.

Lucas was learning words in new languages and making and eating Colombian mozzarella sticks.

Ms White found volunteering with the Red Cross rewarding. — APL