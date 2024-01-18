Fan favourite Chopper to return in June

Heath Franklin 'Chopper' in his younger years. PHOTO: ODT FILES

New Zealand's most wanted comedian is back after three years off touring.

Heath Franklin, known as Chopper, will perform in Invercargill on June 9.

The brash Australian will deliver plenty of observations and opinions in his show.

He said the world had been on pause for too many years now, and it was time to dive back in.

"You can tiptoe around it, have a whinge, or pretend it’s not there, but like a man wearing bacon pants at a dog park, you’re gonna get bitten on the a... eventually."

From across the Ditch, Chopper has become a fan favourite, and has toured New Zealand since 2009.

He has been nominated for two ARIA awards, a Logie, won Comic’s Choice at the Melbourne Comedy Fest and sold more than half a million tickets worldwide.

He is touring New Zealand in May and June with his biggest tour of the country for a while, playing 14 cities and towns.