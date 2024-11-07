Fellowship winner sets inspiring goals

Te Rourou, One Aotearoa Foundation community catalyst Mandy Smith (left), Murihiku Young Parents Learning Centre student Krystal Baker, and Stac Hughes (Te Rourou). PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A $10,000 fellowship will help a young mother from Murihiku pursue her dreams of becoming a civil engineer and inspire other women to break into male-dominated fields.

Te Rourou, One Aotearoa Foundation announced Krystal Baker, a 20-year-old student from the Murihiku Young Parents Learning Centre (MYPLC), as the recipient of the fourth annual Antony Welton Fellowship.

Ms Baker plans to study full-time at the Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) next year, where she will pursue a diploma in civil engineering. She said the fellowship would give her the financial support and encouragement needed to transition into her studies and build a better future for her daughter.

"Being at MYPLC has helped me decide where I want to go in life. My biggest goal is to provide my daughter with the life she deserves, and studying something like civil engineering gives me the opportunity to do that," Ms Baker said.

She hoped her journey would also inspire other young women to break barriers in male-dominated fields.

"Doing a diploma in civil engineering will mean I can be a positive female role model for my daughter and show her that women can do anything, even in fields that are traditionally seen as ‘men’s jobs’."

Her first year in the fellowship would focus on transitioning into her studies at SIT and advocating for women who wanted to pursue civil engineering but felt held back by gender stereotypes, she said.

"I want to show younger females that they can succeed in this field and any career they choose. It’s about showing them that women are just as capable as men.

"I’m prepared to mentor young women in civil engineering and provide them with a sense of belonging, just like I’ve been mentored myself."

Te Rourou Insights lead Shaz Reece said Ms Baker’s aspirations aligned perfectly with the vision of the Antony Welton Fellowship.

"The fellowship is about removing the barriers that hold rangatahi back and supporting them in carving their own path. Krystal is an inspiring example of this, and we’re excited to see her impact as a role model for women in engineering and beyond."

The Antony Welton Fellowship was created in 2021 to honour Mr Welton’s 12 years of leadership as chairman of One New Zealand Foundation. The $10,000 fellowship is awarded annually to one rangatahi to support them in realising their dreams and making a positive impact in their community.— APL