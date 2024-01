PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON

Former Southlander Bobby Dowling, left, now based in South Australia, finishes a chop in a standing event at the annual Tuatapere Sports Day held on January 1.

Dowling is a New Zealand champion, captain of the NZ Stihl Timbersports team and holds 10 world titles.

PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON

Meanwhile, Nelson List and Alison Metherell, both of Southland, compete in a Jack and Jill sawing event, pictured above.