From first kicks to premier league

It has been a busy three years for Queens Park AFC.

The Surrey Park club has been working hard to develop and implement a footballing pathway from first kicks right through to senior football in the Southern Premier League (SPL).

Queens Park first entered the SPL men’s competition in 2022, earning a respectable mid-table finish that was repeated in 2023.

This year, Park took the groundbreaking step of launching a senior women’s team in the Women’s Southern Premier League and a youth development squad that competes in the U15 Southern Development League.

These pathways for junior and senior players adds to the already established first kicks and fun football, the QP Elite Footballing Academy, junior teams and senior league teams competing in Division Two, Division One and the Southland Express Donald Gray Premiership.

With "C" licence level coaches, player coaching and development is closely monitored and delivered to an extremely high standard from junior level through to the SPL.

Alongside player development, the club also focuses on coaching development with several coaches on the pathway to their "C" licence and young coaches on the youth coaching pathway which sees them mentored by ‘C’ level coaching staff to develop their coaching skills in a real football environment.

Behind the scenes, Queens Park is supported by a strong network of volunteers who assist with myriad tasks from running the clubrooms, managing the website, running the social media and coaching junior teams to arranging match day ball boys for the SPL.

There is strong support within the club with teams supporting each other on the sidelines and in the clubrooms, backed by a loyal fan base that follows the club at home and on the road.

If you want to play football next season, have a child who wants to play football, help with coaching or club administration, or just want to be part of a winning team, get in touch.

Visit qpafc.co.nz for contact information and to find out more about opportunities with Queens Park AFC.

- By Chris Mongomery