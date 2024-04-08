Fletcher Cup point for OBs, Park breaks duck

Queens Park lifted the pre-season trophy with a 2-0 win over Thistle FC, with Winton lifting the Division One equivalent, this time it was Thistle’s reserve side on the end of a 5-0 loss.

However, Thistle women secured their pre-season trophy, finishing top of the league in a round-robin format that saw a 3-way second place tie between Southend, Old Boys and Winton, which should make for an interesting Kolk Cup season.

Cruickshank Pryde Lawyers Old Boys AFC started their Fletcher Cup campaign at the weekend with a credible 1-1 draw against former champions, Dunedin City Royals.

Club president Nic Popham said it was ''good to get a point on the road, the boys played well and will take confidence from the draw''.

In the SPL, Editors Cut Queens Park put to bed its normal dismal starts to SPL campaigns, running out 2-0 winners at home to Northern Hearts thanks to a George Edwards brace.

Park was unlucky not to have put the game to bed by half-time, with chances from Cam Johnston and Calem Castle ruled out due to offside, before Edwards headed home an Anton Fitzgerald free kick to give Park the lead.

The angled running of Johnston, Fitzgerald and Castle seemed to cause as many problems for the assistant referee as it did the Hearts' defence, and although that was frustrating for the Park bench, Edwards made no mistake in heading home at the near post to give Park the lead going into the break.

Park had the better of the game in the opening 45 and started the second half much the same way although it did start to get a bit scrappy as Hearts chased the game, but Park defended well and continued to create chances.

It was another free kick, this time from Park captain Ryo Okuyama, that sealed Hearts' fate, with the keeper fumbling an unusually tame effort by Okuyama, only to see Park’s George Edwards follow up first, to tap in from close range and with it all three points for Park.

Park coach Paddy Murphy was delighted to start the campaign with a win, putting much of the performance down to the preparation, citing the tough pre-season fixtures as a key to being able to hit the ground running.

Queens Park women didn’t have the same fortune in their inaugural Southern Women’s Football Championship match, losing 4-0 to a youthful Roslyn Wakari outfit.

Roslyn looked in control for many of the 90 minutes, but Park didn’t disgrace themselves against a side that will likely be there or thereabouts at the season climax.

Leeann Duston was disappointed but also pleased to get a game under the belt. Park will train hard this week and look to improve against Northern AFC in another home fixture this weekend.