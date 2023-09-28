Floodwaters subside but clean-up continues

The heavy rain and flooding last week put the region under pressure, making leaders declare a state of emergency.

Emergency services and council staff were busy last Thursday and Friday dealing with several reports of flooding and rising river levels.

Emergency Management Southland (EMS) Monitoring & Evaluation team leader Darren May said the event unfolded quickly following the first alarms about 5.30am last Thursday.

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott was on the ground helping the communities and kept a close eye on the situation.

On Saturday, as the floodwaters through Southland started to lessen, he thanked everyone who played a part in helping those who struggled.

The Thornbury to Otautau Rd was closed due to flooding last week. PHOTO: MARK JOHN

"The state of emergency has been lifted, and we are going into recovery with the awareness that people in southern Southland are still managing floodwaters and further north in New Zealand is now dealing with the heavy rain we had.

"However, it is timely to say thank you to our many volunteers, our fire brigades, the Southland Rural Support Trust, our contractors, Emergency Management Southland and staff for the hard mahi they have put in over the past three days," Mr Scott said.

He said the region faced some high-risk situations in Otautau and Tuatapere, and then across through central, northern and southern Southland.

"People pulled out the stops to ensure any issues were managed quickly and professionally.

"From the sandbagging of the Otautau bridge, to the quick thinking to get a generator into Tuatapere so people did not go long without running water, to the support for farmers to get stock to high ground, our people did it together."

The region would be in "clean-up mode" for the next few weeks and there was a lot of that to happen, particularly on farms, he said.

"So it’s important to remember and support those who need some help."