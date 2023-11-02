Flying high on world stage

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Performing well at the World Aerobics Championships are (from left): Matilda Stevens, Dani Kramers and Ingrid Fleming.

Most people go to Belgium for chocolates. For youngster Matilda Stevens, 14, she came home from Belgium with a medal.

But not just any medal — a medal at the World Aerobics Championships, no less.

The Invercargill teenager won a bronze medal in the junior women’s section at the championships in Ghent.

It was the first medal won by an athlete at the World Championships from the La Muse club in Invercargill. She also trains with the Queen’s aerobics team in Dunedin.

Also doing well from the south was Dani Kramers, 16, who placed fifth in the women’s youth grade and Ingrid Fleming, 12, who was sixth in the cadet women grade.

More than 25 countries were represented at the world championships.