Flynn Laker pays it forward

Rocking his sock brand, Flynn Laker with his mum Tracey and Queenstown Hospice Shop retail manager Boggy McDowell. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

Donating $500 to Hospice Southland’s Queenstown charity shop was pretty special for inspirational Flynn Laker last week.

Since starting Flynn’s Socks with the support of his family eight years ago, the 20-year-old has proved living with Down syndrome has not been a barrier, thanks to his determination and community support.

Formerly based in Invercargill, he regularly gave a portion of the business’ proceeds to charities that have been part of his journey.

This time he chose Hospice Southland due to his family’s involvement with the organisation.

That started with Flynn’s grandfather, Alf, spending a lot of time in their care. Subsequently, his dad, prominent Southland travel agent Tony Laker, who died last year, was a huge supporter of the charity.

Mr Laker organised a drinks trolley that would go around the facility at 5pm every day.

His wife Tracey said every time Tony spoke in Southland, to Rotary or anything like that, he would ask for a donation to hospice.

Mr Laker also spent his final days in their care.

Mrs Laker said Flynn’s journey with Flynn’s Sox, which received nationwide coverage last year with an item on TVNZ’s Seven Sharp , had been incredible.

"We’ve watched him grow, learn and conquer challenges every step of the way.

"I’m incredibly proud, he is making a huge impact."

Charity shop retail manager John "Boggy" McDowell said he was hugely grateful for Flynn’s donation. "It will go into the funds for running the shop — we’re about to paint the front of it, and I need new shelves out the back."

- By Philip Chandler