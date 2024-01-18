Free entry at Teretonga this Saturday

Motor racing featuring Noel McIntyre Drainage Club Saloons and the South Island Wings & Slicks racing cars, takes place at Teretonga Park in Invercargill on Saturday.

Admission to the event is free with test sessions and qualifying before racing gets under way just before lunch.

Racing resumes at 1pm with the Club Saloons splitting into Group A and B before class racing and a Flying Farewell while the South Island Wings & Slicks cars will have four races.

Local drivers Liam MacDonald and Jordan Michels look set to square off in the Noel McIntyre Drainage Club Saloon races, MacDonald in his Ford Falcon and Michels in his Honda TCR, while Brian Scott, of Dunedin, will also be to the fore in his Chev Corvette.

The South Island Wings & Slicks cars have a varied field with several early model Tatuus FT-40 TRS chassis plus marques such as Reynard, Argo and Crossle.

Southland brothers, Harrison and William McDonald will both race FT-40s, with Harrison having competed internationally in Europe.

The class will feature cars with aerodynamic wings and slick racing tyres

The on-track action starts at 9.30am on Saturday.

- By Lindsay Beer