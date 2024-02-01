Future-proofing cannot wait - mayoral view

Tom Campbell, Invercargill Deputy Mayor

While individual beliefs regarding the root cause of climate change can vary among our community, there is surely no doubt left in anybody’s mind that weather patterns – here, and around the globe – are changing. Storms are becoming more severe, and sea levels are slowly but steadily rising.

A key priority for councils throughout New Zealand will be to ensure everything is done in good order, and in good time, to protect their communities from the increased risk of extreme weather-related events.

Undertaking that mahi, and finding that solution, will be incumbent upon communities themselves. It’s vital we take accountability: I don’t expect anyone will come and do it for us.

Invercargill is sometimes known as the City of Water and Light. A city almost surrounded by rivers and the sea, the defence of the place we call home will be undoubtedly challenging. It will also, inevitably, be the work of generations. But if we get going soon enough, and crack into choosing the right adaptation plan, in my view it is perfectly achievable.

The only thing to fear? Inaction.

Those rivers and streams that reach the sea at Invercargill rise far to the north and east of our city – so any plan to protect Invercargill must also consider the best way to manage catchments across Southland as a whole. We cannot tackle every threat alone, and rivers don’t respect territorial boundaries!

For the past year now, in partnership with Te Ao Mārama, Invercargill City Council has worked with Environment Southland, and Southland and Gore district councils, to develop a Regional Climate Change Strategy.

In the coming months, that strategy will be endorsed by each of Southland’s four local authorities. I am pleased to say it was fully supported by ICC this week.

Next, the strategy will go out for public consultation (co-ordinated by Environment Southland) and the result will then form an important pillar in our long-term plan.

The next step will then be to move from a strategy into an action plan for the whole region, which will define joint work spanning years – or even generations – to keep Southland’s communities safe, no matter what nature throws at us.

It’s all doable. We’ve just got to get on with it.