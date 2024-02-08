Garden show returns to Bluff

Flowers on display at a previous Bluff Garden Show.

The Bluff Garden Show returns this weekend for the first time since 2021 and a spectacular event is planned.

The show will feature seven separate classes — cut flowers, roses, baking, vegetables and garden produce, large giant vegetables, container plants, and handcrafts.

In addition to admiring the work of the various exhibitors, there will be morning and afternoon tea for sale along with raffles and the chance to buy maps to visit local gardens.

Admission is $4 for adults or $8 if you wish to enjoy a morning or afternoon tea. Children over 12 years of age can enter for $1 and under 12s are free, while the garden maps cost $2. There will be no eftpos at the event.

Entry schedules are available in local outlets around Bluff or intending exhibitors can get one by contacting either Barbara (03 212 8427) or Elaine (03 212 8798).

All entries must be made or grown by the exhibitor and entries will be taken at the venue on the corner of Onslow and Barrow Sts in Bluff tomorrow, between 2pm and 7pm. No late entries can be accepted and adult exhibitors pay 50c per exhibit.

While viewing the many exhibits, visitors to the show can have their say by voting for the people’s choice awards.

The Bluff Garden Show is on Saturday, February 10, 10am-3pm, and Sunday, February 11, 10am-1.30pm. A prizegiving will then take place at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

- By Lindsay Beer