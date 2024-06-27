Gardens nurture wellbeing

Karen Clearwater oversees Rodney Flowers watering the plants at Bainfield Gardens.

Inside trestle houses at Bainfield Gardens, seeds are planted by green-fingered hopefuls, growing an array of vegetables and florals.

While the budding gardeners tend to the garden, a transformational experience is taking place within them.

The gardens aim to provide an environment where people coping with varying degrees of mental illness can come to a garden where the environment creates healing.

"We provide a day activity centre where people can come and do gardening.

"It is based on a house of healing, where we look at their physical and emotional wellbeing," Bainfield Gardens general manager Karen Clearwater said.

"What we are looking for is planting the seed of health to nurture and grow better people."

Bainfield Gardens has been teaching work-based skills in a gardening environment to people with mental health and addiction issues since 1999.

Rodney Flowers joined the garden outfit over two decades ago and credits the organisation for the positive impact that has made on his life.

"I’ve been coming here since it first started.

"We have excellent team members and nice bosses who help us out," he said.

Making friends in a safe space was key for the clients who made a weekly attendance at the gardens.

Socialising through the practice of gardening was important for their growth and wellbeing.

"The main goal is we get them to the point where they are feeling independent and become a productive member of society," Ms Clearwater said.

"One of our guys has self-managed himself into a flat situation and another has found full-time employment.

"It’s a long journey for some but it’s about helping people to see beyond the expectations of themselves," she said.

Bainfield Gardens operates out of Donovan Park in Invercargill and Hokonui Runanga, Gore.

- By Nina Tapu