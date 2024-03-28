Generations make connections

Southland Girls’ High School pupils Anasta Price (left) and Brooke Leith, both 16, visit Walmsley House resident Valmai Schofield earlier this month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A secondary school project designed to improve the wellbeing of residents in Enliven’s Walmsley House is proving equally beneficial for the pupils involved.

Southland Girls’ High School year 12 pupils have been visiting residents in the care home for half an hour most days this month as part of their Level 2 Health class project.

Year 12 teacher Nicola Hawkes said the goal of the visits was to take action to improve the residents’ wellbeing, through social interaction, which included playing games, doing puzzles, making crafts, entertaining the residents or simply keeping them company.

"This is the first time we have done this type of activity in the community; a real life, hands-on experience.

"The girls don’t want it to finish. They are really enjoying their time with the residents and want to keep coming back."

Walmsley House activities co-ordinator Susan Slaughter said the residents were benefiting from having one-on-one contact with the girls.

They were also filling a gap for residents who did not see their grandchildren often, she said.

"The residents get excited and ask when the girls are coming next.

"They are really happy."

Equally, the girls were benefiting from the experience, learning about the residents’ lives, and especially in learning how to socialise with older people, she said.

"The residents still have a lot to offer the younger generation."

Director of Enliven Carol Riddle said the relationships and connections this sort of programme offered was essential to the wellbeing and social engagement of residents.

"We are so grateful to any group who is willing to bring their community into ours. We see first-hand the power of intergenerational relationships as a spark of vitality returns to the faces of so many of our residents who benefit from the youthful conversations."

Resident Marie Banks said she had been playing cards with a couple of the pupils.

I had a really beaut time. I had the nicest two girls there are."

Resident John (JT) Tait and pupil Brooke Strang, 16, had been doing a jigsaw puzzle together.

Mr Tait said he was enjoying interacting with the girls, particularly because he did not have any daughters.

Brooke said it was fun getting to know the residents and learning about their back stories.

Anasta Price, 16, said she loved seeing the smile on the residents’ faces each day when they arrived.