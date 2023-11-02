Godwits set radar for Southland coast

Every spring, about 75,000 bar-tailed godwits fly about 12,000km from Alaska and the Arctic to New Zealand, with nearly 4000 of them landing on Southern coastal areas. PHOTO: DENNIS JACOBSEN

South from Alaska — the journey is on.

About 75,000 bar-tailed godwits/kuaka have left Alaska to start their journey to Southland shores.

Department of Conservation biodiversity supervisor Sean Jacques said the annual migration was one of the most impressive in the animal kingdom.

Every spring, about 75,000 of the half-kilogram brown-grey, long-beaked shore birds flew about 12,000km from Alaska and the Arctic to New Zealand, with nearly 4000 of them landing on Southern coastal areas.

"Bar-tailed godwits, along with other migratory waders, travel phenomenal distances from the northern hemisphere all the way to Southland every year," he said.

Cross-Pacific flights usually conjured images of albatross and other large seabirds rather than a godwit, or the sparrow-sized red-necked stint which travelled to Southland from north-eastern Siberia, Mr Jacques said.

"It’s really important for people visiting coastal areas like Awarua, Waituna and New River Estuary to make sure you’re giving all shore birds space to rest and recuperate.

"They need to restore energy following their arrival, build up reserves for the return trip, and are highly vulnerable to disturbance throughout their time here."

The 12,000km flight between the northern hemisphere to New Zealand took eight or nine days, with an average flight speed of 56kmh.

Birds flew direct across the Pacific Ocean and, unlike seabirds, they could not rest on water or feed at sea.

The bar-tailed godwit is a large, mainly brown long-legged wader with a long pink and black bi-coloured bill.

The birds mainly called in flight, but for most of their time in New Zealand, they were usually silent on the ground.

Then immediately before migration departure there was a notable increase in both frequency and volume of calls from individuals that were about to leave.

Juveniles arrived in New Zealand after their first Trans Pacific flight at barely 4 months old.

Mr Jacques said they were a protected species that people could help to protect by keeping their dogs under control, especially during high tides when the birds were roosting.

People should also be mindful of where they drove as waders could be difficult to spot until it was too late.

The Tiwai sandspit at Awarua Bay was of particular importance as an officially designated Wildlife Refuge, which was one of the highest levels of protection for an ecosystem in New Zealand.

It was also an important site for the critically endangered 126 Southern New Zealand dotterel.

"This means visitors should not be taking dogs here or driving vehicles or quadbikes in this location.

"We’re developing signage for the area to ensure all visitors understand the rules and, most importantly, what’s at stake," he said.

Updating the signage was one aspect of the Department of Conservation’s work to raise awareness of the vulnerable and unique species that use the wider Awarua area, he said.

The coastal region was popular for recreation like duck-shooting, whitebaiting and fishing.

"Southlanders generally take real pride in our outdoor environments and most people want to recreate sensibly.

"We want to ensure everyone has the right information so they can enjoy the area without harming the threatened native species that reside there," Mr Jacques said.

- By Toni McDonald