Good chance to end season on a high

Southland’s Tevita Latu scores a try, despite being tackled by Hawke’s Bay players Sam Smith and Brad Weber.

The Stags will be playing their last game of the 2023 season against Manawatu in Palmerston North on Sunday.

This will be the third game for the Southland Stags in eight days.

The second game was at Rugby Park against Bay of Plenty last night, while the first game was also in Invercargill on Saturday afternoon when Southland lost 33-7 to Hawke’s Bay.

The Stags began the match against Hawke’s Bay strongly and owned the opening exchanges.

From an attacking scrum, the powerful Marist second five-eighth Tevita Latu ran on to a short ball from halfback Connor McLeod and sliced through to score between the posts.

Southland dominated possession and territory during the first 20 minutes but the visitors proved to be the more dangerous side each time they had the ball.

The Magpies had a powerful scrum and a well-organised maul that helped them score three tries before halftime to lead 19-7.

The third try took some stuffing out of the supporters when it was scored just 2 minutes before the break.

Southland Stags player Hunter Fahey is on the receiving end of a tackle by Hawke’s Bay players Sam Smith, Pouri Rakete-Stones and Marino Mikaele Tu’u. PHOTOS: DARYLL WINTER PHOTOGRAPHY

With 20 minutes remaining, Southland almost scored twice; first through hooker Jack Taylor who got dragged down just short of the line and then left winger Gabe Hamer-Webb stepped on the sideline just before launching into the air and dotting the ball down in the corner.

Hawke’s Bay deserved their five tries to one victory; their attacking raids made their metres too easily whereas the Stags’ ball-runners were often stopped in their tracks.

Magpie halfbacks Brad Weber and Folau Fakatava showed the skills that made them both All Blacks.

Lock Mike McKee was playing his 50th game for the Stags. Tevita Latu carried the ball up hard, fast and often. McLeod did well behind an under pressure scrum against his old teammates.

The Stags have a good chance to finish the season on a high on Sunday. Manawatu have won two of their nine games.

Kick-off is at 4.35pm.

- By John Langford