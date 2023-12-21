Grave fears for professional netball competition

Southern Steel goal attack Georgia Heffernan collects a pass during the round eight ANZ Premiership match between Steel and Tactix at Edgar Centre, Dunedin, in April. The funding of New Zealand’s professional netball competition has come into question. Photo: Joe Allison/Getty Images

The Steel had a season to forget in 2023, but as it looks now at least the side had a season.

There are grave fears for the future of New Zealand’s professional netball competition, with the sport’s broadcast revenue set to plummet once its current deal with Sky TV lapses.

The Southern Steel have been a big part of the professional competition since it started and won the first New Zealand-only professional competition in 2017.

But things are about to change with the funding of the competition coming into question.

RNZ reported Netball NZ was "close to having a crisis on its hands" after Sky’s bid for rights for the ANZ Premiership and Silver Ferns tests was significantly lower than previous deals.

One official with knowledge of the negotiations told RNZ the offer from Sky was "less than half" its current broadcast rights agreement, which will expire at the end of the 2024 season.

The lowball offer is said to have generated panic within Netball NZ’s offices, with the broadcast deal, thought to be about $10 million, covering the salary caps of the six ANZ Premiership franchises.

"The broadcast revenue essentially funds the entire model," the official said.

"If Netball NZ can’t find a way to cover that shortfall, then the future of the league, and the future of the sport, is looking very, very shaky."

Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie declined to be interviewed.

Broadcast revenue accounts for the overwhelming majority of player generated revenue, meaning the earnings of the country’s top players could take a hit.

New Zealand Netball Players’ Association executive manager Steph Bond said she was unable to comment while negotiations were ongoing.

With the Sky offer falling well short of expectations, it is understood Netball NZ has gone to market to gauge interest from other broadcast partners.

The Invercargill-based Steel is one of six teams in the ANZ Premiership and the side covers the lower South Island from Waitaki River south. They play most of their games at Stadium Southland in Invercargill. The team had a season to forget in 2023, losing all of their games.