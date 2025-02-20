Group helps seniors build friendships

The Te Anau senior coffee group is held at 10am every Wednesday at Olive Tree Cafe. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Tea brews, the coffee machine hums to life, conversation flows, and a large group of local seniors gather, relaxed and comfortable in each other’s company.

For most, this was not just a weekly coffee group — it was a chance to build new friendships, to connect with others, to share the highs and the lows of life, and to be part of something positive.

Facilitated by Active Southland, in partnership with Te Hau Toka Southern Lakes wellbeing group, the Te Anau senior coffee group is held at 10am every Wednesday at the Olive Tree Cafe.

It is a simple concept — a free hot drink and a snack and a chance to connect with like-minded others every week — and it is having an invaluable impact on its members.

Noelene Campbell, 86, was always an outgoing person, but when she was diagnosed with scoliosis of the spine her mobility was severely impacted and she found herself stuck at home, isolated from her social connections.

When someone suggested she try the coffee group, she went along and has not looked back.

"I really was just sitting at home.

"I wanted to get out and about, but I didn’t really know how.

"I had always been very active, and when that was taken away so suddenly, I really needed something to replace it.

"The group has just been so good. There are people from all walks of life, men and women, and it’s very supportive."

Funding from the Fiordland Community Board was recently approved to support the continuation of the group and ensure the hot drink and snack remains free, removing barriers for current and prospective members.

Active Southland health coach and community support worker Monique van Rensburg, who facilitates the group each week, said the importance of regular social connection cannot be understated.

"Research shows that social connection is crucial to health and wellbeing.

"It’s one of the most important aspects of good health, particularly as we age and particularly within a rural community.

"I’ve seen a real improvement in wellbeing through having regular and meaningful social connection — you can see the mood lift, and people are creating strong friendships outside of the group, too, which is wonderful."

Mrs van Rensburg highlighted a couple who attended the group.

Initially hesitant, after health complications had reduced opportunities for most social outings, they came along on the recommendation of their care co-ordinator.

They fast became regulars, and Mrs van Rensburg was able to connect them with other services in the community, too, such as fall prevention classes.

The group runs alongside a coffee group for newcomers to Te Anau, led by Alexa Smith of Te Hau Toka, creating further opportunities for members to meet people from diverse backgrounds. — APL