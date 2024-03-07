Harness racing achievements celebrated

Smokin Bandar owners (from left) Julie and Tom Kilkelly and Holly and Shea McKenzie.

A capacity crowd gathered at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill last Saturday as the Southland harness racing fraternity celebrated the achievements of the 2023 season at an awards function.

Trotter Smokin Bandar won the Regent Car Court Horse of the Year Award in a season where it ran second in the prestigious Group One Dominion Handicap at Addington.

Smokin Bandar is owned by Tom and Julie Kilkelly and Shea and Holly McKenzie and is trained by Craig Ferguson, of Wyndham, who enjoyed a successful night in his own right. Ferguson received the achievement of the year award after a successful season that saw him train the winners of 34 races with 18 second placings and eight thirds while he also drove 48 winners with a further 57 placings.

At season’s end he had the highest UDR (strike rate) in the country as a trainer. Ferguson’s achievements as both a driver and trainer also included success in several group races.

Mark Hurrell (junior driver of the year), Craig Ferguson (achievement of the year) and Nathan Williamson (driver of the year and trainer of the year). PHOTOS: MEGAN REIDIE

Regent Car Court Horse of the Year:

Smokin Bandar – owned by Tom and Julie Kilkelly, Shea and Holly McKenzie, trained by Craig Ferguson

Achievement Award:

Craig Ferguson

Southern Standardbred Breeders Assn Elite Broodmare of the Year:

Democrat Party – John & Katrina Price

Macca Lodge Broodmare of the Year:

The Fiery Filly – Tom Kilkelly

Caduceus Club Trotter of the Year:

Dwindle Star – owned by Bev Williamson, trained by Phil Williamson

Robin Dundee Club 3yo Gelding of the Year:

Captain Tom – owned by Ian and Lindsay Thomson, trained by Alister Black

Robin Dundee Club 3yo Filly of the Year:

Julie Jaccka – owned by Ailsa and Charlie Smaill, trained by Brett Gray

Fastest Mile of the Year:

Ruby Roe – owned by John & Katrina Price trained by Nathan Williamson

Donaghy’s Trainer of the Year:

Nathan Williamson

Driver of the Year:

Nathan Williamson

Junior Driver of the Year:

Mark Hurrell

- By Lindsay Beer