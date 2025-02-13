Hercules visit sets career goals

Southland Girls’ High School students Elliot Chalman (left) and Gabby Hughes were part of a group which was able to visit a Hercules during its final flight last week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Two Southland Girls’ High School students had one of the best experiences of their lives last week.

Year 13 students Elliot Chalman, 17, and Gabby Hughes, 16, were part of the Air Cadets from Invercargill who were invited by the Royal New Zealand Air Force to visit the C-130h Hercules during their final flights across the country.

Speaking to the Southland Express, Gabby said she was stoked with the experience.

"I would have to say it was probably one of the best experiences of my life.

"Coming from someone who always wanted to fly in one of the Hercules one day, it was definitely one of the coolest experiences that we ever could have imagined."

The girls both aim to join the air force — Gabby as an engineer and Elliot as air crew.

During the visit at Invercargill Airport, they had the opportunity to watch the Hercules land and taxi into position, as well as ask the pilots and loadmaster questions.

They believed the experience solidified their desire to pursue the pathway, Gabby said.

"I think reality definitely was much better than what we’re expecting, that’s for sure. It was much, much bigger in-person than in the photos or anything that you see."

The fleet of five aircraft officially retired last Friday but spent time flying around the country saying goodbye.

The New Zealand Defence Force said in a statement four of the aircraft would go to the RNZAF Base Woodbourne while another was planned to go to the Air Force Museum at Wigram.

The fleet clocked up more than 155,000 accident-free flying hours and nearly 100,000 landings at home and around the world.

The first three Hercules were delivered to No40 Squadron at the RNZAF Base Auckland in 1965 and were quickly put to work, transporting personnel from NZ Army 161 Battery and aid to Vietnam.

By 1969, the aircraft had proven so valuable in providing strategic and tactical airlift capabilities that a further two were bought.

In 2020, the government announced the ageing fleet would be replaced by five new C-130J-30 Hercules. The last of these arrived in December, allowing the C-130H to retire. — APL