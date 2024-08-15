Historic clock gets major overhaul

The Wachner Place historic clock in Invercargill will be temporarily dismantled to undergo major repair works. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

A historic clock in Invercargill has stopped ticking.

As part of the redevelopment of Wachner Place and Esk Street West, the Invercargill City Council decided to refurbish the historic clock.

Council Infrastructure group manager Erin Moogan said the repair work was expected to take up to a year to be completed.

It included a major overhaul and upgrade of the clock’s mechanism and structure, she said.

"The Wachner Place clock has been in Invercargill for over 100 years and it’s only fitting that it receives a bit of tender love and care. Through the refurbishment process we will be aiming to retain as much of its original condition as possible."

Ms Moogan said once repair work had been completed, the clock would be relocated closer to Dee St and housed in a new tower, allowing it to become a more prominent feature of the area.

"The redevelopment of the Wachner Place-Esk Street West area and the subsequent renovation of the clock, aligns with the next phase in Council’s city streets project which aims to enhance the pride in the city, the area’s connectivity and aesthetic appeal.

"The relocation of the clock, slightly to the east by about 23 metres, helps to accommodate coach travel through the area to the new Distinction Hotel."

The cost of the clock repair work would be met by the council while construction of the new tower would be covered by Distinction Hotels.