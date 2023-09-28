Home values rebuilding in the south

The residential property market has experienced a modest amount of home value growth this quarter, driven primarily by first-home buyers outside of Aotearoa’s main urban areas.

The average home increased in value nationally by 0.5% to $893,639, marking its first quarter of positive growth since the downturn began in late 2021.

But values continue to track downwards across most of the main urban areas, with just Tauranga (0.6%), Marlborough (0.2%), Christchurch (0.1%), Queenstown (0.8%), and Invercargill (1.5%) in the black this quarter.

Quotable Value (QV) operations manager James Wilson said the housing market at a high level was beginning to look a little healthier.

"For the first time in a while we are seeing value increases in some areas of Aotearoa — especially in places where there is strong demand for entry level housing."

Though sales volumes have increased from month to month, new listing numbers continue to soften overall.

"Real estate agencies are beginning to report growing interest for a reduced number of new properties coming on to the market, with buyers having to compete for the best ones. This is pushing up values once again," Mr Wilson said.

"It seems market confidence is increasing, but the upcoming election has also encouraged many buyers and sellers to adopt more of a ‘wait and see’ mindset. It’s also important to remember that strong economic headwinds are still blowing, with many households still re-fixing their mortgages at significantly higher interest rates. It’s likely this will continue to restrict investors in particular."

For Invercargill, home values were building again.

The city’s rolling three-monthly rate of home value growth was positive for the third month in a row, increasing from 0.2% in June and 0.8% in July to reach 1.5% in August 2023.

The average home value locally was now $461,145, which is 2.7% lower than the same time last year.

Local registered valuer Andrew Ronald said while things were looking better, there was still caution.

"While there’s still healthy demand from first-home buyers, there’s still only a limited number of investors active in the market currently, which is due to interest rate rises and changes to tax deductibility rules."