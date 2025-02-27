Hopes for $29m Stewart Island solar power system

The Southland District Council has applied for a total of $29 million from the regional infrastructure fund for its new power system on Stewart Island.

The application was divided into two parts — $15.3m for a new solar farm to replace diesel generation and a further $13.7m for network upgrades to build a fit-for-purpose system with the latest technology.

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott said the application to the fund had gone through and he was hoping to hear back soon.

It would be a matter of making the network resilient "because this whole thing is about future-proofing the infrastructure on the island as well, so that we don’t have to continually go cap-in-hand for money".

He expected installation work would start on the project soon after the funding had been confirmed.

"One of the prerequisites that I had with this project was being able to get something happening on the ground fast."

The solar farm modular design meant there were minimal consents required, he said.

"I want to get a solution on the ground and into the ratepayers’ pockets as fast as possible."

Investigations were continuing on which piece of council land would provide the premium spot to establish the solar farm.

"Obviously the closer to the existing infrastructure, the better."

The current diesel generators would remain part of the power supply, but would be linked to the solar/battery backup system that would feed into the island’s grid.

Power-maintenance crews had been postponing work due to the lack of accommodation options.

Mr Scott believed the installation of the new solar farm would need to be timed during the island’s off-season to ensure delivery was possible.

Work would start this year, he said.

"I’m sure we will work it out — where there’s a will, there is a way, and the islanders will be very keen to have this done.

"We may have to billet the guys in people’s houses.

"But if that’s the most of our worries when it comes to this, then that’s a hurdle that can be overcome."

He believed the project would be readily managed by the current team and not be too resource-intensive.

The size of the backup battery was about the equivalent of half a shipping container.

The company that had recommended the solar system would be overseeing the project because it specialised in installing remote island infrastructure.

"One of the factors that I like about these guys and why we picked them to do this work is they’re not professional report writers.

"They’re actually deliverers of infrastructure," Mr Scott said.

By Toni McDonald