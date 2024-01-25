ILT partners with online platform

Two Southern-based organisations are teaming up to expand on Invercargill’s dining opportunities.

ILT has collaborated with online platform First Table,

which offers an earlybird 50% discount off the food bill for two or four diners on the first table of the night, at nine of its venues.

The New Zealand-based platform, founded by Mat Weir in Queenstown in 2014, aimed to champion independent restaurants and partner with venues to fill off-peak tables that would otherwise sit empty.

ILT chief executive Chris Ramsay said he was excited about the new venture as it offered the chance to showcase Invercargill an an "unmissable dining destination for locals and tourists alike".

"We’re thrilled to collaborate with First Table, another Southern-based company, to expand Invercargill’s reach as a premier location to stay and dine."

Mr Weir was also enthusiastic about the partnership.

"Our partnership with ILT is a game-changer, providing a unique platform to amplify the incredible dining options that Invercargill has to offer.

"Invercargill has an untapped wealth of culinary experiences that deserve to be shared far and wide," Mr Weir said.