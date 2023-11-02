Intimate theatre ideal stage for drama

The Shape of Things actors Logan Dalgity, Maggie Pirie, Conrad Broad and Kellie Post. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An Invercargill theatre is the perfect location for an intimate and impactful thrilling romantic drama.

Making his directorial debut, Neil McDonald is bringing Neil LaBute’s The Shape of Things to Repertory House.

The play opened on Wednesday night and is being performed every night until Saturday by Invercargill Repertory.

McDonald said the repertory theatre’s intimate setting would enhance the impact of the play.

"It is very intimate and everyone's very close-up, they’re going to be able to see all the expressions and hear all the subtle tones in the actors' voices so it will make it all that much more impactful."

He said he remembered watching the show in 2002 in Auckland and it having a deep impact on him.

"I remember when I saw it I was studying theatre in Waikato, and I always thought when I first directed a play, this was the one I wanted to do and all these years later it feels great to do it.

"It’s a really unique show that not many other places would have the courage to put on. so if anyone wanted to see a unique piece of theatre now is the time."

McDonald said the show featured heavy themes of relationships, manipulation and compromise.

"[It’s about] the way people change when they get into relationships.

"It’s classified as a dark comedy, but I put it more as a psychological thriller."

The production features local actors, Maggie Pirie, Logan Dalgity, Conrad Broad, and the Repertory Invercargill debut of Kellie Post.

Tickets are available at invercargillrepertory.co.nz