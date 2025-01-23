Off it comes, young chopper

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. Southland Southland Express 0 Comments John Broughton completes a chop on a standing block at the Winton A&P Show last Saturday. Toby Sellars, 12, completes an underhand chop. Photos: Dave Loudon Related Stories Twilight meet promises free family fun at Ascot Park Raceway Family racing NZ’s best at Riverside this weekend Busy day planned for Riverton club Southern motorcyclist takes on the world Average home in Invercargill on the rise, nearing $500,000 Summer Sounds Bluff is back this Sunday Sweet Swans to flock to Queens Park Community spirit at heart of parkrun Sharks welcome big signings for season In Pictures: Southland Kartsport In Pictures: Winton A&P Show More