Join the Poker Run fun

Denise Singleton, Bill Christensen, Donna Evans, Tayla Muir and Kevin Muir think they are all set for the Cruise4Care Hospice Southland Poker Run Fundraiser on Saturday morning with their tongue-in-cheek vehicle entry. PHOTO: TONI McDONALD

If it is registered and roadworthy it can be part of the Cruise4Care Poker Run fun on Saturday, Cruise4Care organiser Donna Evans says.

The Cruise4Care poker run, based from the Newfield Tavern car park, was part of a full day of events planned by Invercargill’s Squash City to raise funds for Hospice Southland

It was the first time the club had hosted this type of event which it had branded Cruise4Care.

"We started off with the Squash kids juniors. Then it just sort of flowed through to how else we could make more money for Hospice Southland to really help them out."

She hoped people would join in with the fun aspect of the day and take a tongue-in-cheek approach by dressing up as there would be a prize for the best dressed group.

Poker Run registrations will open at 10am which also marks the start of the Show and Shine.

She expected "the classic cars to show up and show off".

Invitations had been sent to most of the region’s car enthusiast clubs, and she was expecting entries of all makes, models and ages to be fielded.

The Show and Shine gave people a great opportunity to view the field of classic cars that she hoped would be taking part in the Poker Run, she said.

A map would be provided to find the designated points where a playing card would be given out, with the poker to be handed in at the Newfield Tavern by 6pm.

"At the end would be prizes for the best poker hand and various other things."

But the day’s entertainment was far from finished after the Poker Run.

At 7pm the doors of the Newfield Tavern would open to start the ball rolling on the silent and live auctions followed by live music and a supper.

Ms Evans said the club had secured some great items for the live and silent auctions including All Blacks jerseys signed by Aaron Smith.

"We’ve got some great goodies for the auctions, from All Black legend Wayne Shelford, to other donated auction items including a selection of signed Black Caps memorabilia, artwork from local artists and donated Milwaukee tools."

Earlier this year Squash City members collaborated in a 24-hour squash-a-thon which raised about $6000 for the Hospice Southland.

The club hoped to raise a further $20,000 from the multi-event fundraiser for the hospice.

The charity had been chosen again, because many Southland residents either had family or friends access hospice care.

Tickets would need to be bought before the evening’s event through the Cruise4Care Facebook page.

By Toni McDonald