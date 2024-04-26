Keeping fashion out of the landfill

A group of Southland women are doing their bit for the environment, offering local women the chance to buy and sell quality designer clothing and keep it out of landfill.

Co-ordinator and fashion stylist Mary Witsey said the sale was about allowing Southland women access to beautiful designer clothing bargains. But it also was about recycling and being kind to the environment.

"It’s estimated that around 180,000 tonnes of clothing and textile waste is dumped in New Zealand landfills every year.

"I’d love to see more people buying and ‘re-loving’ quality NZ-made designer clothing — getting those pieces out of the wardrobe, passing them on and allowing other women to enjoy the style and quality for years to come.

"We’ve seen several New Zealand fashion designers announcing that they’re closing their doors this year, including Maaike, Mild Red and Kate Sylvester.

"I feel strongly about supporting the Kiwi fashion industry, and our wonderful local fashion retailers, because you never appreciate what you’ve got, until it’s gone.

"Our sale is about celebrating designer clothing. Giving Southern women the chance to own a piece of gorgeous fashion clothing at a great price, showcasing NZ fashion and doing our bit for the environment."

It is called the "Duck Shooter’s Widows’ Designer Clothing Sale" — because it is held on the first Saturday of the duck-shooting season, May 4, when many Southland men spend the day at the mai mai.

It will be held in Winton, at the Mrs Tradie premises, on Great North Rd, from 9am to 5pm, with special VIP access from 9am to 10am for $10 per person, for those wanting to beat the crowds. Entry id free from 10am.

"It’s really exciting — Winton will be celebrating a fabulous day of fashion and food.

"Not only are we holding our designer sale, but Winton’s newest cafe, Blatch Brothers Eatery Store, which is opposite our designer sale, will also be open and Winton’s Middle Pub is holding a food market."

Anyone interested in being involved can contact Mary on 027 277 5529.