Kiwis deliver a gift of reading

Kiwi Christmas Books founder Sonya Wilson's son Hector among the books ready to be distributed to children in need. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Children's book-gifting charity Kiwi Christmas Books has passed a donation milestone.

More than 30,000 new books have been given to children by New Zealanders since the book-gifting project began 2019.

Kiwi Christmas Books founder Sonya Wilson said the charity was hoping to donate a further 10,000 books to children in need for its 2023 Christmas campaign

"The support for this scheme has been absolutely incredible. I never imagined that we would achieve such a milestone in just a few short years," she said.

The charity provided new books to families who could not afford to buy Christmas presents for their children, or who struggled to access books in general.

"We know that for some of our kids last year, our book was the only Christmas present they received, and they absolutely treasure them," Ms Wilson said.

Last Christmas, 9825 books were given to families in need or in crisis, and earlier this year the charity donated more than 4500 books to families affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

New Zealanders have dug deep to support the cause – donating new books through bookstores, schools and workplaces, or directly through the charity’s website.

"Books are essential tools for helping a child thrive. We believe all Kiwi kids, whatever their background, should have access to inspiring, quality literature," Ms Wilson said.

Kris Wallis, of Family Works Southland, had also observed the positive impacts of the project.

"The books have a huge impact in the community.

"Many of the families we work with have never had a new book, and the children really treasure them, she said.

"The books not only enhanced learning and language skills, but also provided an opportunity for parents/caregivers to bond with children through reading together."

During Christmas 2023, Kiwi Christmas Books aimed to distribute 10,000 more books to underprivileged children across Aotearoa.

The Kiwi Christmas Books Campaign runs from November 1 to December 11, 2023.

To find out more, go to www.kiwichristmasbooks.org.nz